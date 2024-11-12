WITH FRIENDS LIKE THESE!!!!-Added COMMENTARY By Haitian-Truth

AMERICAN EMBASSY STATEMENT

November 11, 2024

Following intensive discussions with the parties, the United States recognizes that the Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) in Haiti and Prime Minister Garry Conille were unable to move forward in a constructive manner, and we take note of the TPC’s decision to name his successor. The United States looks forward to working with newly appointed Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé and the TPC to advance progress against urgent priorities in the coming months. The United States also thanks former prime minister Conille for his distinguished service to his country.

The United States welcomes the commitment of the TPC and new prime minister to release a joint action plan that outlines their vision to improve security and governance, and to set a path toward free and fair elections. The United States views it as vital that they clearly delineate the roles and responsibilities of the TPC vis-à-vis the prime minister and include measures to hold one another accountable as appropriate while preventing further gridlock.

It is also imperative to promote accountability within the TPC to maintain credibility with the Haitian people and the international community. The acute and immediate needs of the Haitian people mandate that the transitional government prioritize governance over the competing personal interests of political actors.

The United States remains steadfastly committed to supporting the Haitian people, who face historic levels of violence, food insecurity, and displacement.

COMMENT: HAITIAN-TRUTH.ORG

