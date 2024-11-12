WITH FRIENDS LIKE THESE!!!!-Added COMMENTARY By Haitian-Truth

AMERICAN EMBASSY STATEMENT
November 11, 2024
Following intensive discussions with the parties, the United States recognizes that the Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) in Haiti and Prime Minister Garry Conille were unable to move forward in a constructive manner, and we take note of the TPC’s decision to name his successor. The United States looks forward to working with newly appointed Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé and the TPC to advance progress against urgent priorities in the coming months. The United States also thanks former prime minister Conille for his distinguished service to his country.
The United States welcomes the commitment of the TPC and new prime minister to release a joint action plan that outlines their vision to improve security and governance, and to set a path toward free and fair elections. The United States views it as vital that they clearly delineate the roles and responsibilities of the TPC vis-à-vis the prime minister and include measures to hold one another accountable as appropriate while preventing further gridlock.
It is also imperative to promote accountability within the TPC to maintain credibility with the Haitian people and the international community. The acute and immediate needs of the Haitian people mandate that the transitional government prioritize governance over the competing personal interests of political actors.
The United States remains steadfastly committed to supporting the Haitian people, who face historic levels of violence, food insecurity, and displacement.
COMMENT: HAITIAN-TRUTH.ORG
There a number of reasons this situation didn’t work, and will not work.
- March 2024 CARICOM meeting in Jamaica, to decide Haiti’s fate didn’t even include one live Haitian sitting at the table.
- In order to be on the TPC Haitians had to pre-agree to the Kenyan police mission, which is actually unconstitutional.
- The $500,000,000 being pissed up against the wall for English/Swahili-speaking Kenyans, for a French/Creole-speaking country would have been better spent on generating Haitian infrastructure
- Four out of 7 TPC members are ARISTIDE LAVALAS and this does not represent Haitian cross-section.
- Garry Conille didn’t meet Constitutional 5 Year Residence Requirement and did not have discharge from first unconstitutional term as PM.
- Conille had TCP name him by using false pretenses to gain place before 100-plus other candidates.
- Conille created security/gang disaster by firing competent, respected DGPNH Frantz Elbe, replacing him with Rameau Normil, a guy fired as DGPNH by President Jovenel Moise, for incompetence. He is still incompetent and has blocked ammunition orders contracted for, by Elbe, effort to obtain kick-back. VISA SHOULD BE CANCELLED – SANCTIONS LEVIED!!
- Fils-Aime selected – from some 100 plus hopefuls – as PM because TPC members, and Conille paid a lot of money.
- TPC AND CONILLE HAVE ZERO CREDIBILITY AND – IF THE EMBASSY THINKS THEY DO – HAITI IS DOOMED.