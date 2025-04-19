WHERE IS THE MONEY – TRANSFER FOR PNH AMMUNITION/EQUIPMENT DOESN’T ARRIVE IN AMERICAN BANK & NO TRACKING NUMBER PROVIDED WHEN REQUESTED???

After many delays, a contract to supply PNH with desperately needed ammunition, was completed March 18, 2025. And, finally, it seemed as though funds were actually being transferred to cover the costs.

WRONG!!!!

As with any business, the American corporation requested the Tracking Number from the Haitian banking system’s BRH – several, and I men several times – without success.

Why is this??

One does not wish to think the worst. However, a suspicious mind could see the funds being transferred into another account – not involved with this transaction – and stolen.

We hope this is not the case, but it has happened before. iI can remember $2,500,000.00 during the Cedras period, when funds were transferred in payment for Texas fuel. This was coordinated by a very well-known Haitian avocat who managed to redirect the funds.

The community is blaming DGPNH Rameau Normil – a serious man, trying the save the country – for this disaster. Rameau Normil is not to blame. There are other elements to blame for this murderous delay.

AND WE ARE NOW FACED WITH EASTER WEEKEND. NOTHING CAN BE DONE UNTIL NEXT WEEK.

MORE PNH OFFICERS WILL DIE.

IT IS DISGUSTING – AGAIN

COMMENT: HAITIAN-TRUTH.ORG

On Thursday, the BRH Governor Gabriel promised DGPNH Rameau Normil that the funds had been transferred – as previously stated, MANY TIMES, but it would be in the American account on Friday.

What a sick game the BRH is playing, and for what reason?? Has the money been misdirected and stolen? Is someone in the BRH being paid by the gangs to prevent the acquisition of ammunition that might save Haiti from the gangs?

SATURDAY AND AMERICAN BANK CONFIRMS NO MONEY HAS ARRIED IN THEIR ACCOUNT – AND NO FUNDS IN CHANNELS EN ROUTE TO THEIR ACCOUNT AT THIS MOMENT 11:30 HOURS SATURDAY, APRIL 19, 2025. BRH HAS YET TO PROVIDE TRACKING INFORMATION.