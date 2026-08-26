WHERE ARE THE PNH? No Police anywhere

By #PanelMagik

At the time of the attack by armed bandits on the town of Kenscoff, on the night of Sunday, August 23, to Monday, August 24, 2026, no armored vehicles belonging to the security forces were present in the town. This was revealed by Pierre Espérance, speaking on Magik9’s morning show on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

According to Espérance, the only armored vehicle the Haitian National Police (PNH) had in the Kenscoff area, which patrolled near the police station, had been withdrawn a week before the attack.

“The authorities bear responsibility for what happened, because the bandits issued threats on social media, demonstrating their intention to attack downtown Kenscoff,” said Espérance, emphasizing that the only armored vehicles in Kenscoff were assigned to the personal security of certain members of the government. #PanelMagik