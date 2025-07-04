VF Foundation Supports Haiti

The VF Foundation recently released their 2024 Impact Report, which included the following two pages highlighting the results of the grant they very generously provided to the Smallholder Farmers Alliance (SFA) for our work in Haiti. As the report notes, the grant “… made it possible for farmers to scale up regenerative agriculture practices, including regeneratively-sourced cotton; provide micro loans and training for farmers; expand market opportunities and educate farms on sustainable agriculture and agroforestry practices.”

This VF Foundation grant helped to sustain us last year, but we are facing a shortfall in funding this year. Please consider donating today to help the more than 7,000 smallholder farmer members of the SFA continue to feed and reforest Haiti during these challenging times for the nation.