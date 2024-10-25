UN Helicopter Hit By MULTIPLE BULLETS



UN helicopter with 3 crew and 15 passengers on board reportedly just took a bunch of rounds on final into PAP.

No one hurt, landed safely.

The UN pilots (employees of Construction Helicopters Inc in the US) have already said they are leaving.

American Airlines knows, Im sure commercial flights are about to get shut down.

Losing that aircraft’s ability will have a huge negative effect on the humanitarian response in Haiti.

reportedly at 1100 feet when they were hit.

Main rotor blade and hydraulics system were hit.