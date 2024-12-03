Transforming Lives With SFA in Haiti

On the eve of Giving Tuesday, we asked members of the Smallholder Farmers Alliance in Haiti to let you know how donations to the SFA have changed their lives.

The messages in the one minute video below were filmed just a few days ago in several different rural farming communities. Life there goes on uninterrupted, despite the unrelenting saga of chaos and violence in Port-au-Prince.

Every small step to improve the agricultural prospects of rural Haiti is a step in the direction of a renewed and revitalized nation.