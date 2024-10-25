Towards an imminent dismissal of Garry Conille?

According to reliable sources, the Core Group is in favor of the dismissal of Prime Minister Garry Conille by the Presidential Transitional Council (CPT), provided that a successor is quickly designated.

The situation is becoming urgent, as all the conditions seem to be met to justify this departure, which could also include several of his ministers.

On the national and international level, many political figures support this change, while suggesting that one of his ministers take over for a transitional period of 72 hours, the time to designate a new Prime Minister.

The Core Group also calls on the CPT, as well as the economic authorities, to act responsibly in the interest of the Haitian people.

It is imperative to restore public order and ensure the proper functioning of the country’s strategic infrastructure, which is crucial to emerging from the current crisis.

_Alter presse_