The Gang Suppression Force Special Representative has arrived in Haiti — and he didn’t come alone.

Jack Christofides has landed in Port-au-Prince to lead the GSF, a multinational mission deployed at the request of the Haitian government and authorised by the UN Security Council under resolution 2793 (2025).

An advance team of Chadian forces also arrived, marking the first troop deployment of the expanded GSF on Haitian soil.

The GSF’s mission is clear: conduct targeted intelligence-led operations against armed gangs, secure critical infrastructure and major roads, and protect civilians: in full respect of human rights and the rule of law.

The GSF works in close cooperation with the Haitian government, the Haitian National Police (PNH) and the Haitian Armed Forces (FAD’H), and in consultation with BINUH, the UN Country Team, UNSOH, and the OAS. Between April and October 2026, 5,500 uniformed personnel will deploy from Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Security.

Stability. Sovereignty.

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