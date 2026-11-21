By The Editorial Staff — November 21, 2026

According to information from Alternance Média, a Canadian government source informed Haitian-Canadian journalist Nancy Roc of diplomatic discussions regarding the succession of Alix Didier Fils-Aimé. Ottawa is reportedly particularly concerned about the influence of Joseph Lambert, Youri Latortue, and Michel Martelly within the Haitian government.



“Alix Didier Fils-Aimé must be replaced. But by whom?” Nancy Roc wrote on X. The former Radio Métropole journalist and Radio-Canada columnist did not name any successor. “And above all, can a Prime Minister still be appointed in Haiti without the backing of the international community?” she asked.

In the distribution of portfolios among political parties, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor went jointly to KONA, led by Joseph Lambert, and Ayiti An Aksyon (AAA), Youri Latortue’s party. Marc-Élie Nelson, a member of AAA and a protégé of Lambert, heads the ministry. Several other ministries in the Fils-Aimé team went to close associates of former President Michel Martelly.



According to Alternance Média’s political desk, this distribution is among Ottawa’s grievances. On November 4, 2022, Canada, in coordination with the United States, announced targeted sanctions against Joseph Lambert and Youri Latortue, both former Senate presidents. Ottawa accused them of providing illicit financial and operational support to armed gangs.



According to our information, Canada subsequently lobbied its European partners in favor of sanctions against several Haitian political officials. On December 15, 2025, the European Union placed Youri Latortue and Michel Martelly on its sanctions list.



Suspicions of large-scale corruption within the Haitian state are also reportedly fueling Ottawa’s reservations. The information gathered does not personally implicate Alix Didier Fils-Aimé in any specific affair.



According to our political desk, Washington would be willing to support Canadian efforts in favor of replacing the Haitian Prime Minister.

