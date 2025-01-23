Tel que reçu 

Urgent !! Urgent !! (English version below)

Informations reçues d’une source fiable et confidentielle :

Les gangs planifient une attaque sur Kenscoff cette nuit.

Le plan a été concocté par Dimitry Hérard et d’autres, bien qu’ils ne participeront pas directement.

Actuellement, entre 75 et 100 membres de gangs armés sont cachés sur la pente opposée à Belot, dans un endroit appelé Gaudin, à environ 15 minutes du marché de Kenscoff.

Les motocyclettes monteront par groupes de 3 toutes les 15 minutes environ depuis Pétion-Ville, afin de ne pas attirer l’attention.

L’opération devrait débuter vers 1h00 du matin contre le commissariat de Kenscoff. L’intention est de capturer le commissariat, puis d’isoler la route restante vers le sud-est/Jacmel.

Des renforts sont attendus pour soutenir les actions suivantes :

• Vitelhomme devrait capturer Fort Jacques.

• Ti Lapli tentera de progresser depuis Laboule/Tomassin pour capturer Fermathe.

La position des gangs sur le point de mener cette opération est très difficile à observer, car ils sont bien dissimulés et camouflés à Gaudin.

Lorsqu’ils commenceront leur mouvement, ils le feront par groupes de 15, accompagnés de partisans locaux, et il leur faudra environ 10 minutes pour atteindre leur objectif.

Précaution pa kapon ??

__________________________________________________________________________

Information received from a reliable and confidential source:

The gangs are planning an attack on Kenscoff tonight.

The plan was concocted by Dimitry Hérard and others, although they will not participate directly. Currently, between 75 and 100 armed gang members are hidden on the slope opposite Belot, in a place called Gaudin, about 15 minutes from the Kenscoff market.

The motorcycles will come up in groups of 3 every 15 minutes or so from Pétion-Ville, so as not to attract attention.

The operation is expected to begin around 1:00 am against the Kenscoff police station. The intention is to capture the police station, then isolate the remaining road to the southeast/Jacmel. Reinforcements are expected to support the following actions:

• Vitelhomme is expected to capture Fort Jacques.

• Ti Lapli will attempt to advance from Laboule/Tomassin to capture Fermathe. The position of the gangs about to carry out this operation is very difficult to observe, as they are well concealed and camouflaged in Gaudin.

When they begin their movement, they will do so in groups of 15, accompanied by local supporters, and it will take them about 10 minutes to reach their objective.

Caution pa kapon ??