Swearing-in of CEP members (Video of Voltaire’s speech)

Friday, October 18, 2024, President Leslie Voltaire of the Transitional Council accompanied by 5 other members of the Council, Prime Minister Garry Conille, Minister of Justice Carlos Hercules, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Haiti (FAd’H), General Derby Guerrier and other important personalities attended with 2 hours delay the swearing-in ceremony of 7 of the 9 members of the Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) without the Representatives of the Human Rights and Women sectors, who have still not finalized their choice…

Should be noted that this swearing-in initially scheduled at the Court of Cassation was moved for security reasons to the School of Magistrates (EMA).

List of the 7 sworn-in members :

Ms. Schnaida ADÉLY, Representative of the Vodou Communities;

Patrick SAINT-HILAIRE, Representative of the Episcopal Conference of Haiti;

Peterson PIERRE-LOUIS, Representative of the Reformed Faiths;

Mrs. Marie Florence MATHIEU, Representative of the University Council;

Jacques DESROSIERS, Representative of the Journalists’ Associations;

Jaccéus JOSEPH, Representative of the Farmers’ Associations;

Nemrod SANON, Representative of the Trade Unions.

The two missing representatives should be designated in the coming days and complete the CEP with 9 members.

