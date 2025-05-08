Sunrise Airways resumes all its flights to and from Port-au-Prince

HL/ HaitiLibre

The Haitian company Sunrise Airways announces the resumption of its operations from and to Port-au-Prince.

All of the company’s domestic and international flights will now be carried out from the Toussaint Louverture international airport terminal.

From May 20, 2024, Sunrise Airways will once again operate its domestic flights from the capital to Cap-Haïtien and Les Cayes and will also gradually resume its international flights to Panama, Sint Maarten and Guadeloupe awaiting the opening of airspace to the Dominican Republic.

Flights between Cap-Haitien and Miami are currently maintained at a daily frequency.

For more real-time information on destinations, flights and schedules, visit the airline’s website: www.sunriseairways.net

About Sunrise Airways :

Since 2012, Sunrise Airways has been developing an air network with the aim of connecting capitals and islands that share the same space and the same future in the Caribbean region. Nearly 1.5 million passengers were transported by Sunrise Airways between the cities of Port-au-Prince, Cap Haïtien, Les Cayes, Jérémie, Santo Domingo, Havana, Santiago, Holguin, Camaguey, Guadeloupe, Panama, Miami and Saint Martin. In May 2024, Sunrise Airways is rolling out a new connecting network in the Eastern Caribbean, between St Kitt, Antigua, Dominica and Saint Lucia.

