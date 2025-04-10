SOMEONE IN FINANCIAL PROCESS BLOCKING DGPNH RAMEAU NORMIL’S EFFORT TO ACQUIRE 20 ARMORED VEHICLES

April 10, 2025

A company has 20 completed armored vehicles, badly needed for survival of the PNH and much of Haiti’s society.

An inventory this big is unusual.

One usually places an order and waits months for delivery, as the vehicles are manufactured.

As of Wednesday afternoon, it looked like the required payment would be transferred, and the 20 armored vehicles on their way to Haiti for use by our challenged PNH officers.

WRONG!!!

The entire Thursday (today) has been wasted by stupidity, as someone holds up the dollar transfer.

The armored car company will cancel the order. Should the PNH request new vehicles, it will take months to complete them.

THIS IS NOT DGPNH RAMEAU NORMIL’S FAULT.

THERE ARE SOME WHO WANT HIM TO FAIL IN HIS EFFORT TO COMBAT TODAY’S VIOLENCE. HAITI DESERVE’S BETTER.