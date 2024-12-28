www.infothanzie.com

At the heart of an unprecedented crisis in the country, characterized by excessive insecurity, deteriorating health and endemic poverty, disturbing signs have just appeared. The Prime Minister’s Office received more than 100 million gourdes for uncertain expenses called “intelligent”, while the National Palace benefited from an additional sum of 75 million. In parallel, a billion gourdes were allocated for the end-of-year celebrations, despite severe dirt in the cities, a considerable lack of equipment in hospitals and negligence by the authorities.

The scandal of lavish spending

These revelations have sparked intense indignation among the population. While Haitians struggle to survive on a daily basis, the authorities seem more concerned with their personal comfort than with the well-being of the nation.