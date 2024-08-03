RAMEAU NORMIL DGPNH FIRED BY JOVENEL MOISE FOR INCOMPETENCE – NOW HE’S BACK TO DESTROY PM CONILLE

August 3, 2024

MICHAEL COLLINS

President Jovenel Moise fired DGPNH Rameau Normil for incompetence.

That looked like the end of this guy, however, he was resurrected and became DGPNH again under current government fiasco, guided by 7 criminals selected by CARICOM.

They don’t like Prime Minister Conille’s selection and are working to get rid of him.

At this moment, gangs are coalescing into a unitary force as the PNH faces an ongoing ammunition shortage. The ammunition crisis has reached impossible levels as many officers go on duty with empty guns, while the gangs have surplus ammunition.

Even as the crisis accelerates, pallets of ammunition have been sitting on the dock, awaiting transfer to Haiti via AMERIJET. DGPNH Rameau Normil has delayed transfer of funds since his installation, playing paperwork game, not answering phone calls or opening WhatsApp messages.

People trying to expedite the process are left sitting in his waiting room for six hours, without his seeing them.

PNH officers are dying because of this criminal action.