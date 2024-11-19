Précaution pa kapon- Added COMMENTARY By Haitian-Truth

Good morning all the information I am sharing I cannot confirm 100% but was shared with me so please be careful this morning and check the streets before venturing out

@ 3:30 AM – Receiving Reports of armed men reported on bourdon near Pimature on motorcycles and 1 SUV.

@ 4:00 AM receiving another report of group by OASIS came in a Dump Truck.

This information has been cooroborated by many sources in the PV area with the additional information that they have spread out after being intercepted by PNH.

@ 5:07 – receiving reports that a bigger armed group is coming up bourdon, its best to let the authorities do their work and avoid the streets for now!

@ 5:07 – receiving reports that a bigger armed group is coming up bourdon, its best to let the authorities do their work and avoid the streets for now!

Guinleu la polis repousse yo dan zone Oasis ce sak fè guin tire konsa dan Musso.

@ 5:20 AM – PNH is on alert and many roads are closed with checkpoints for now these are the ones I have

1. Th 25

2. L12

3. Delmas 62

4. Entrance of Kenscoffe Rd in PV.

@ 5:38 AM – PNH engaged in firefights in Bourdon Ravine where many had gone into hiding.

Guin yon moun montagne noir ki fek relem pou dim afè gang nan.

Li dim ce la polis ki alerte komite a.

___________________________________________________________________________

COMMENT HAITIAN-TRUTH.ORG

All of this as DGPNH Rameau Normil blocks acquisition of ammunition from State Department approved supplier who has been servicing PNH since 2019. Some within PNH and Embassy INL team have been trying to steal contract since August. 2024.

PM Conille complicit in this crime.