MANIGAT & THE HCT WOULD HAVE SAVED HAITI – CARICOM PREVENTED THIS AND DOOMED HAITI!!

June 17, 2024

Michael Collins

Mirlande Manigat, and the HCT, offered the only constitutionally valid solution to Haiti’s fatal crisis!! She set about building a solution that would have faced our challenges – IMMEDIATELY – while the CARICOM dictate passes them on several years into a predictable failed future.

However, CARICOM was focused – TOTALLY – upon a solution focusing upon the introduction of an unconstitutional foreign intervention force; A force unsuited to the Haitian challenges that exist.

Mirlande Manigat recognized key issues challenging us. The Americans seem to believe that FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS are the solution to any problem, from ingrown toenails, to human rights abuses.

SO MIRLANDE MANIGAT WAS SET TO PROPOSE ELECTIONS IN DECEMBER 2024. THIS WOULD BE POSSIBLE WITH AMERICAN LOGISTICAL AND FINANCIAL SUPPORT. MANIGAT ALSO PROMISED CREATION OF A CABINET THAT REPRESENTED THE PEOPLE, NOT SPECIFIC INTEREST GROUPS.

THE HCT WAS ALSO GOING TO SOLVE AN IMPOSSIBLE PROBLEM. BY DECREE, IT WOULD HAVE RELEASED ALL HAITIANS HELD IN PRISON UNDER “PREVENTATIVE DETENTION.” – A SITUATION WHICH FOR SOME 80% OF HAITI’S 12,000 INMATES – IS EFFECTIVELY A LIFE SENTENCE AS DOSSIERS ARE LOST

Instead, we see an unconstitutional government, headed by Garry Conille, a guy who has only spent 6 months in Haiti, since his departure in 1999. Conille is universally disliked, and his efforts are already undermined by confusion, corruption and collusion.

ELECTIONS ARE PROPOSED IN 2026 – HOWEVER, WHEN THAT DATE APPROACHES – CONILLE WILL SAY SECURITY PROBLEMS PRECLUDE ELECTIONS – AND FURTHER DELAYS TO INFINITY!

ONCE AGAIN, THE FOREIGN ELEMENT HAS SCREWED HAITI.

HAITIANS DESERVE BETTER







PLEASE READ THE DRAFT OF PROPOSED MANIGAT STATEMENT

I agreed to head the “ Haut Conseil de la Transition (HCT) “ in the belief that Prime Minister Henry was honestly committed to initiating steps that would bring Haiti out of a crisis that has effectively paralyzed our Nation, since President Jovenel Moise’s assassination. Instead, we have been faced with delay, obfuscation and misdirection that leads nowhere..

We are wasting the valuable time of our 13, 000,000 citizens who deserve better.

Prime Minister Henry’s decision to invite foreign elements into Haiti was seen as a simple tool to guarantee his continued, ineffective, unconstitutional hold on power.

A few would benefit while the Haitian majority slides towards The Abyss

Prime Minister’s Henry’s promise of elections, during August of 2025, was no promise at all. The Nation would invest time and money in preparing for the vote, only to be disrupted by a few, within the Prime Minister’s office, who would initiate acts of violence, justifying delays on towards Infinity. Now, Prime Minister Henry’s charade has been replaced by a CARICOM dictated Transitional Council, with its proposed 2026 election, and the super-expensive unconstitutional non-United Nations sponsored Kenyan intrusion.

Kenyans speak English and Swahili, not French or Creole and their human rights record is frightening.

This presents an impossible scenario, and the American government knows this.

The CARICOM meeting – deciding the fate of Haiti’s masses – was held without one Haitian physically present at the gathering. CARICOM’s dictated Transitional Council accepted only those who rubber-stamped the CARICOM dictated unconstitutional Kenyan intervention.

And, the CORE Group, which dictates Haiti’s future does not even have Haitian representation.

Haitians deserve better!

The rumored $400,000,000 plus, for the unconstitutional Kenyan Intrusion, could be better invested in Haiti, developing infrastructure and strengthening our own security forces.

The Forces Armees d’Haiti must be supported, as promised by the Americans in 1994, as a condition of Aristide’s return. This promise, like many others, was not kept, and our present, disastrous situation is the direct result. Our well-meaning, misguided American associates have painted us into this corner.

It is my belief that elections can be held during the fall of 2024, just as efficiently, or inefficiently, as those proposed for 2026. We should declare a date, and work towards it. We will be successful if those “vocal stakeholders” provide the funding and support required.

We can do this.

Haiti will have a functioning government, installed on February 7, 2025.

I propose exercising the authority given to me to head a new interim-government, creating a fresh cabinet whose members owe no specific loyalty to any political party or individual, as has been past practice.

I would hope that all elements see the wisdom in this simple, straightforward approach to solving our challenging situation.

My solution will take major steps towards providing Haiti, and its citizens with the one building block required for any possibility to survive.

SEKIRITE.

Without SEKIRITE we can have nothing.

Our society is disintegrating with each passing day as gangs challenge us throughout the countryside. The foreigners look for complex solutions when the formula for Haiti’s salvation is one the world can understnd… We must find a simple and direct solution to the Nation’s challenges;

ONLY ONE THING CAN SAVE Haiti – the gift of SEKIRITE

Haiti cannot have anything without SEKIRITE

There is no transporation without SEKIRITE

There is no school without SEKIRITE

There is no Investment without SEKIRITE

There are no tourists without SEKIRITE

There can be no health services without SEKIRITE

There can be no business without SEKIRITE

There can be no HOPE without SEKIRITE

All Haitians must join our journey along the troubled path toward our Nation’s future –the vehicle is

SEKIRITE.

JOIN ME NOW!