ls ont brûlés chez Bill Pape à Kenscoff

Ils ont tués tous les 12 chevaux et 3 des 4 chiens.

Apparemment le Pm a abandonné sa maison hier sans bruit ni trompette sans sirène pour sa protection Kenscoff, dernier rempart. Hier soir, l’horreur frappe une fois de plus. They set fire to Bill Pape’s place in Kenscoff. They killed all 12 horses and 3 of the 4 dogs. Apparently, the PM abandoned his home yesterday—quietly, without fanfare or sirens for his protection Kenscoff, the last line of defense. Last night, horror struck once again. Gang groups are planning to invade Thomassin and Pelerin tonight; I have learned that the Prime Minister has reportedly left his home to take refuge elsewhere. Jean William Bill Pape is the director of Centres Geskhio in Haiti