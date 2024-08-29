Kenya-led security mission has regained critical infrastructure in Haiti- Added COMMENTARY By Haitian-Truth

According to the NPS, the contingent has made significant progress in stabilising key areas of Port-au-Prince, working closely with the Haiti National Police and local communities.
In a media statement, the NPS stated that the MSS team’s most notable accomplishments have been the resolution of critical threats to public safety and security.
“Consequently, MSS has managed to pacify threats to public safety and security, taken over critical infrastructure including the airport, from gang control, opened up critical roads that have enabled the return of thousands of Haitians earlier displaced,” the NPS said.
MSS’ efforts are part of a larger mission to restore peace and stability in Haiti, a country plagued by ongoing violence and insecurity.
The NPS has confirmed that its officers deployed to Haiti are receiving their regular salaries, and that the processing of their MSS deployment allowances has been completed, ensuring that the officers are well-supported throughout their mission.
The NPS issued a statement praising the MSS Force Commander, Mr. Godfrey Otunge, SAIG, and his team for their dedication and patriotism.
Last year, Kenya stepped up to lead the long-awaited international force to assist Haiti in combating its escalating insecurity.
The UN-approved mission, with an initial duration of one year, will total 2,500 personnel from countries that also include Bangladesh, Benin, Chad, the Bahamas and Barbados.
Kenya has now sent around 400 personnel to Haiti — 200 on June 25 and 200 on Tuesday — with promises of another 600 in the coming weeks.
The United States has ruled out sending forces, but is contributing funding and logistical support to the mission.
Haiti has long been rocked by gang violence, but conditions sharply worsened at the end of February when armed groups launched coordinated attacks in Port-au-Prince, saying they wanted to overthrow then-prime minister Ariel Henry.
The violence in Port-au-Prince has affected food security and humanitarian aid access, with much of the city in the hands of gangs accused of abuses including murder, rape, looting and kidnappings.
