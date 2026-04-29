Justice Barrett’s personal ties to Haiti spotlight stakes in asylum case

A pivotal Wednesday Supreme Court hearing on the limits of Donald Trump’s immigration policies will contain a wild card in the form of how Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett will vote due to personal considerations

The court is considering President Donald Trump’s effort to end temporary protected status for Haitians. Justice Amy Coney Barrett has two adopted children from Haiti.

President Donald Trump with Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her family on Sept. 26, 2020, at the White House. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

By Julian Mark

Looming over Supreme Court arguments Wednesday on President Donald Trump’s efforts to end temporary immigration protections for Haitians is the question of how unsafe conditions are in Haiti, which has long suffered from violence and natural disasters.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/04/28/supreme-court-justices-personal-ties-haiti-highlight-stakes-asylum-case/