John Legend denies Haitian migrants are eating pets in his home city of Springfield, Ohio: ‘Nobody’s eating dogs’

   September 15, 2024

Pop star John Legend has urged people in his hometown of Springfield, Ohio, to embrace the influx of Haitian immigrants — and their “new dietary preferences.”

The two-time Emmy Award-winning singer, however, insisted that the pets are safe.

“You may have heard of Springfield, Ohio, this week,” Legend, 45, said in a lengthy Instagram video on Thursday, noting how his hometown had been “discussed by our presidential candidates” at the previous night’s debate.

“Nobody’s eating cats. Nobody’s eating dogs,” he continued, bluntly dismissing the now-viral claims shared by former President Donald Trump.

“How about we love another?” he asked, calling himself by his real name, “John R. Stevens from Springfield.”

The “All of Me” pop star said that although his native city has had an “influx of Haitian immigrants,” it came after Springfield’s population had been “shrinking for decades.”

