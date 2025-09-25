ICE arrests illegal alien from Haiti connected to criminal terrorist organizations

MIAMI — On Sept. 23, ICE arrested Dimitri Vorbe, an illegal alien and citizen of Haiti, for violating the Immigration and Nationality Act and contributing to the destabilization of Haiti. This case was investigated by ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations and Enforcement and Removal Operations, with the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ Fraud Detection and National Security Directorate.

The Department of State determined that Vorbe’s presence or activities in the United States would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States, providing a basis for the charge of removability. Specifically, officials determined that he engaged in a campaign of violence and gang support that contributed to Haiti’s destabilization.

He is currently in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

This demonstrates the Trump administration’s firm commitment to protecting the American people, advancing our national security interests, and promoting regional security and stability.

https://www.ice.gov/news/releases/ice-arrests-illegal-alien-haiti-connected-criminal-terrorist-organizations