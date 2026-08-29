HISTORY REPEATING ITSELF AS DGPNH, PM, AND OTHERS  DEAL IN ILLEGAL WEAPONS/AMMUNITION IMPORTS

MICHAEL COLLINS

August 29, 2026

It is time to revisit the past.

27/10/2018 Godson Orélus, former DG of the PNH arrested and imprisoned for 2016 crime

https://www.haitilibre.com/en/news-25946-haiti-justice-godson-orelus-former-dg-of-the-pnh-arrested-and-imprisoned.html

Under Jovenel Moise’s presidency the corrupt approach to purchasing ammunition for the PNH continued. For example, a 9mm round of ammunition, costing $0.60 would be charged off at $5.00.

It was/is an easy way to steal a lot of money – MILLIONS!!

And so, the State Department stepped in (after all is was often the USG’s money that was being stolen) and named on major American organization as the Export License Holder for Haiti. A local agent was named and the process had a balanced legality from 2019 until the Fils Aime government.

Recently, the PNH DG Paraison and Prime Minister Fils Aime went to the States to buy ammunition.

That didn’t work. They discovered that there was only one Export License for Haiti.

Now, PM Fils Aime has his associate Wilner Joseph smuggling ammunition and guns from the Dominican Republic through the customs unit at Malpasse, where Wilner Joseph controls the Director.

The smuggled ammunition and weapons are known to be distributed to the Haitian gangs, including the ones that recently killed some 152 people in Kenscoff.

God only knows if the PNH is getting anything. After all, it is safer for the gangs if the PNH has nothing to shoot at them.

Time for the International Community to do something again, before it is too late. We are on a knife-edge balance beyond which the gangs will have total control of the nation.

‘YOU FEED THE LION SO IT WON’T EAT YOU

THEN IT EATS YOU.”