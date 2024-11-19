Haitian GANGS Unite in Threat of ATTACK 1 AM TONIGHT-French and English version combined

–

Cet après midi du 19 novembre 2024, les chefs de gangs (Didi- Bout Jeanjean- Kempes- Izo, Jimmy Cherizier et consorts) se sont réunis à la Saline en représailles aux différents membres tués ce matin à Pétion-Ville ,Canape Vert et à Delmas. Ils ont comme principaux cibles ,la Unibank de Nazon et la Sogebank de Delmas 30.

Pour y parvenir,ils ont déjà mobilisé plus de 250 membres de gang pour lancer l’attaque vers 1h AM.

Les attaque des gangs seront diversifiées : Carrfour Aéroport – Nazon en passant par Solino et la route piste pour détourner l’attention des blindés de la PNH. Mais, le cible principal c’est la UNiBank de Nazon et la Sogebank de Delmas 30.

La réunion a débuté à la saline ,ils ont juré qu’ils vont tarasser tous ce qu’ils trouvent sur leurs passages.

ENGLISH VERSION

This afternoon of November 19, 2024, the gang leaders (Didi-Bout Jeanjean-Kempes-Izo, Jimmy Cherizier and others) met at La Saline in retaliation for the various members killed this morning in Pétion-Ville, Canape Vert and Delmas. Their main targets are the Unibank of Nazon and the Sogebank of Delmas 30.

To achieve this, they have already mobilized more than 250 gang members to launch the attack around 1 AM.

The gang attacks will be diversified: Carrfour Airport – Nazon via Solino and the runway road to divert the attention of the PNH armored vehicles. But, the main target is the UNiBank of Nazon and the Sogebank of Delmas 30.

The meeting started at the saltworks, they swore that they will beat up everything they find in their path.