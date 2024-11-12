HAITIAN FLIGHTS SUSPENDED UNTIL AT LEAST DECEMBER 12

This notice, called a NOTAM, is a restriction from the U.S. government on flights in Haitian airspace due to security risks. Here’s what it means in simple terms:

1. Flight Restriction Area: U.S.-related flights (details in “Applicability” below) are banned from flying within Haitian airspace at altitudes from ground level up to 9,999 feet.

2. Who’s Affected:

o All U.S.-based airlines and commercial operators.

o Any person using a pilot license issued by the U.S. FAA, unless they’re flying a U.S.-registered aircraft for a foreign airline.

o Anyone operating U.S.-registered civilian aircraft, unless they’re a foreign airline.

3. Exceptions: Flights can operate in this restricted area if they have special permission from another U.S. agency with FAA approval, or if they have a specific waiver from the FAA.

4. Emergency Situations: In an emergency, pilots can ignore this restriction if needed to ensure the safety of the flight.

5. Dates: This restriction is in effect from November 12, 2024, until December 12, 2024.