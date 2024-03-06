Haiti violence sees police ‘attacked with machetes’ as gangs wreak havoc in Port-au-Prince

EXCLUSIVE: A journalist in Haiti’s capital tells Daily Express US that gangs have been seen cutting police officers with machetes as they ‘cry for help.’

Haiti is “in a state of chaos” as a violent gang members attack police officers with machetes, a journalist in Port-au-Prince tells Daily Express US. Violence has plagued the country’s capital of Port-au-Prince for years, but the situation has escalated drastically as gangs demand that Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry resign. A state of emergency has been declared in the country after gangs attacked two prisons, setting many criminals free. It is now thought that 80 percent of the Haitian capital is controlled by these gangs. Describing the violence in the country, a journalist on the ground told Daily Express US that cannibalism has been witnessed on the streets as the violence reaches “unprecedented” levels. Speaking anonymously, they said: “Haiti is living in a total chaotic situation right now. It is total chaos everywhere, especially in the capital where I am right now. “Haiti has a leader, Prime Minister Ariel Henry, but he is not inside the country right now. In the meantime you have gangs waging full attacks on key institutions.

Haitian police have been attacked by gangs at police stations

“You also have attacks on police stations. On February 28 a police station was attacked. The officers were in there for three hours crying for help, and after that, we saw images of officers being cut by machetes being shared on social media. “The gangs are heavily armed with guns from the US, but they are also equipped with high-level technology like drones. “The level of violence is unprecedented. The gangs seemingly want to kill as many people as they can. They are in a fear campaign where they want to appear as murderous and as violent as possible.” He continued: “For instance, we have seen images of gang leaders eating people they have killed. We have seen images of people being tortured when they are kidnapped. “It is senseless. The goal here is not just to ensue fear, but to paralyze people mentally. This is a message that Haiti is under the total control of gangs.”

Cherizier is the most influential gang leader

Following the interview, the journalist said via message: “Cannibalism is not widespread, but definitely an indication of the worsening situation. It definitely happens on a few occasions.” A number of gangs are fighting for control in Haiti, but arguably the most powerful figure in the criminal network of Port-au-Prince is Jimmy Cherizier. Nicknamed “Barbeque”, Cherizier is a former police officer turned gang leader who recently said: “We have chosen to take our destiny in our own hands. The battle we are waging will not only topple Ariel’s government. It is a battle that will change the whole system.” Henry is an unpopular acting Prime Minister of Haiti who has been criticized for failing to quell the gangs. He was never elected into his role and is now losing the trust of the country’s population. He left the country last week, and it his whereabouts now remain unclear.

The violence seen in Haiti is now ‘unprecedented’