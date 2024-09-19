Haiti Travel Advisory: Level 4: Do Not Travel; September 18, 2024

Updated to reflect additional information on crime.



Do not travel to Haiti due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and limited health care.

Country Summary: Since March 2024, Haiti has been under a State of Emergency. Crimes involving firearms are common in Haiti. They include robbery, carjackings, sexual assault, and kidnappings for ransom. Kidnapping is widespread, and U.S. citizens have been victims and have been hurt or killed. Kidnappers may plan carefully or target victims at random, unplanned times. Kidnappers will even target and attack convoys. Kidnapping cases often involve ransom requests. Victims’ families have paid thousands of dollars to rescue their family members.

Protests, demonstrations, and roadblocks are common and unpredictable. They often damage or destroy infrastructure and can become violent. Mob killings and assaults by the public have increased, including targeting those suspected of committing crimes.

The airport in Port-au-Prince can be a focal point for armed activity. Armed robberies are common. Carjackers attack private vehicles stuck in traffic. They often target lone drivers, especially women. As a result, the U.S. embassy requires its staff to use official transportation to and from the airport.

Do not cross the border by land between Haiti and the Dominican Republic due to the threat of kidnapping and violence. These dangers are present on roads from major Haitian cities to the border. The U.S. embassy cannot help you enter the Dominican Republic by air, land, or sea. U.S. citizens who cross into the Dominican Republic at an unofficial crossing may face high immigration fines if they try to leave. The U.S. Coast Guard has concerns about security in the ports of Haiti. Until those are addressed, the Coast Guard advises mariners and passengers traveling through the ports of Haiti to exercise caution.

The U.S. government is very limited in its ability to help U.S. citizens in Haiti. Local police and other first responders often lack the resources to respond to emergencies or serious crime. Shortages of gasoline, electricity, medicine, and medical supplies are common throughout the country. Public and private medical clinics and hospitals often lack trained staff and basic resources. In addition, they require prepayment for services in cash.

U.S. government personnel are subjected to a nightly curfew and are prohibited from walking in Port-au-Prince. Personnel movement is restricted throughout Haiti. U.S. government personnel in Haiti are also prohibited from:

• Using any kind of public transportation or taxis.

• Visiting banks and using ATMs.

• Driving at night.

• Traveling anywhere after dark.

• Traveling without prior approval and special security measures in place.

Read the country information page for additional information on travel to Haiti.

If you decide to travel to Haiti:

• Avoid demonstrations and crowds. Do not attempt to drive through roadblocks.

• Arrange airport transfers and hotels in advance, or have your host meet you upon arrival.

• Do not give personal information to unauthorized people to include those without uniforms or credentials. Individuals with bad intent may frequent areas at the airport, including near immigration and customs.

• If you are being followed as you leave the airport, drive to the nearest police station immediately.

• Travel by vehicle to reduce walking in public.

• Travel in groups or at least do not travel alone.

• Always keep vehicle doors locked and windows closed when driving.

• Be cautious and alert. This is especially important when driving through markets and other crowded areas.

• Do not fight back during a robbery. It increases the risk of violence and injury to you.

• Purchase travel insurance with medical evacuation coverage ahead of time.

• Review information on Travel to High-Risk Areas.

