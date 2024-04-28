Haiti transitional government to vote for president on Tuesday

April 27 (Reuters) – Haiti’s transition council on Saturday said it will vote for the country’s next president on Tuesday as part of efforts to bring the Caribbean country under control amid rampant gang violence.

The transitional government’s mandate runs until February 2026, by when there are slated to be elections, and cannot be renewed.

The council’s installation is seen as a key step toward the deployment of a multinational security mission Henry requested in 2022 and the United Nations approved more than six months ago.

The election will take place at the prime minister’s Villa d’Accueil office on Tuesday morning, a statement said.