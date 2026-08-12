Haiti official, family kidnapped in Port-au-Prince 

In June 2026, armed men in Port-au-Prince abducted James Boyard—a high-ranking national police inspector general, defense ministry chief of staff, and university professor—along with his wife and 6-year-old U.S. citizen daughter. The brazen kidnapping in a secure zone underscores the escalating reach of criminal groups.
Details of the Incident
- Victims: James Boyard, his wife, and their ill 6-year-old daughter (a U.S. citizen) were seized while traveling to see a doctor.
- Location: Abducted in a high-security corridor between the Bourdon and Lalue neighborhoods of Port-au-Prince.
- Suspects: Haitian police suspect the Ti Bwa gang, led by Christ-Roi Chéry (known as Chrisla).
- Ransom: Captors demanded a substantial ransom for the family’s release. [1, 2, 3, 4]