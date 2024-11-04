Haiti – FLASH : The ex-mayor of Port-au-Prince, Ralph Youri Chevry arrested in the Dominican Republic

Sunday evening the former mayor of Port-au-Prince, Ralph Youri Chevry, activist active in the radical opposition, accused of assassination, attempted murder, destruction of public and private property and criminal association, which was the subject of a research notice https://www.haitilibre.com/en/news-32976-haiti-flash-the-former-mayor-of-port-au-prince-wanted-by-the-pnh.html issued by the Central Directorate of Judicial Police (DCPJ) on February 8, was arrested in the border town of Dajabón by the authorities while he was trying to take refuge in the Dominican Republic to escape the Haitian Police.

According to a source from the high command of the Haitian National Police (PNH), Ralph Youri Chevry will be taken to Santo-Domingo and could be handed over to a PNH branch this Monday, February 15 before being repatriated to Haiti.