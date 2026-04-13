PORT-AU-PRINCE, April 12 (Reuters) – Haiti declared three ​days of national mourning ‌on Sunday, a day after a deadly stampede killed 25 people ​during an annual celebration thronged ​by students and visitors at ⁠its Laferriere Citadel tourist ​attraction.

In a national address, Prime Minister ​Alix Didier Fils-Aimé said mourning would begin from Tuesday, and the government ​would cover the funeral ​expenses for disaster victims.

Earlier in the day, ‌Emmanuel ⁠Pierre, the national head of the civil protection authority, told Reuters authorities had revised down ​the ​death toll ⁠to 25 from an initial tally of ​30.

The early-19th-century fortress built ​shortly ⁠after Haiti’s independence from France is a UNESCO World Heritage ⁠site.

Reporting ​by Harold Isaac in ​Port-au-Prince; Writing by Laura Gottesdiener in ​Monterrey, Mexico; Editing by Clarence Fernandez