The Haitian capital experienced a night of terror, this Friday, November 16, 2024 The residents of Solino fled their neighborhoods to seek refuge in various official sites. The residents of Vivi Michel and Belle Vue spent the night under the bullets of gangs led by Vitelhomme Innocent.

According to our information, a dark end of the year is ahead for the country, unless the so-called authorities take measures to prevent it.

Don’t forget to support one another.