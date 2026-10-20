Four Salvadoran soldiers from the FRG reported missing in the Cul-de-Sac plain

Four Salvadoran soldiers from the Gang Suppression Force (FRG) have been reported missing in the Cul-de-Sac plain, learned Le Nouvelliste from two government sources on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Four Salvadoran soldiers from the Gang Suppression Force (FRG) have been reported missing in the Cul-de-Sac plain, learned Le Nouvelliste from two government sources on Sunday, October 18, 2026. According to one of these sources, the soldiers were captured by members of the gang “Chen Mechan.” In a statement, the FRG confirmed that a vehicle carrying its personnel was attacked by armed individuals in the Santo area of Croix-des-Bouquets, but did not report the disappearance of it’s members