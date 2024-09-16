FBI examining threats targeting Haitians at Springfield, Ohio, college

Axios.com

The FBI is investigating threats sent to Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, following baseless conspiracy theoriesabout Haitian immigrants eating pets.

The big picture: The unfounded claims that spread on social media have led to security threats and prompted multiple school evacuations in the city after they were amplified by former President Trump and his 2024 running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), despite local officials saying there are no credible reports of migrants eating pets.

Driving the news: Multiple buildings in Springfield have been evacuated in recent days due to threats identified by law enforcement that city Mayor Rob Rue told the New York Times were a “hateful response to immigration in our town.”

Police at Wittenberg University, a liberal arts college in Springfield, said in a campus alert that an email sent Saturday threatened a shooting and another email Sunday contained a bomb threat.

“Both messages targeted members of our local Haitian community,” the college said. “Wittenberg Police are cooperating with the Springfield Police Division and the FBI as they continue to investigate these threats to campus. All classes will be remote on Monday.”

What they’re saying: “The FBI is working in coordination with the Springfield police department and Wittenberg University to determine the credibility of recent threats, share information, and take appropriate investigative action,” the FBI’s Cincinnati field office said in a statement Sunday, per Reuters.

Meanwhile, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) on ABC News Sunday called the rumors about Haitians “garbage” and “simply not true,” adding: “There’s no evidence of this at all.”

