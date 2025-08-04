Family of Irish missionary kidnapped in Haiti ‘devastated’

Mike McBride

BBC News NI

The family of an Irish woman kidnapped from an orphanage in Haiti has said they are “absolutely devastated” and described the situation as “deeply worrying”.

Gena Heraty, the facility’s director, was among several people taken in Kenscoff, near Haiti’s capital, on Sunday morning, according to mayor Massillon Jean.

Her whereabouts are unknown since the group, which includes a three-year-old child, was taken from the orphanage, which cares for more than 250 children.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ is reporting that contact has been made with the gang involved in the kidnapping.

RTÉ News says phone calls have taken place between the gang and intermediaries in the Caribbean country.

Ms Heraty, who is originally from Westport in County Mayo, oversees the orphanage, which is run by the humanitarian organisation Nos Petits Freres Et Soeurs (Our Little Brothers And Sisters).

It is in the commune of Kenscoff, about 10km (6.2 miles) southeast of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Attackers broke into the orphanage at about 15:30 local time (07:30 GMT) “without opening fire”, Mayor Massillon Jean said, describing it as a “planned act”.

The attackers had broken through a wall to enter the property, Jean said, before heading to the building where Ms Heraty was staying.

Gang members are thought to be responsible for the attack, Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste has reported.

Gang violence and kidnappings are also common in other areas in and around Port-au-Prince, where the UN says armed groups control about 85% of the city.

In the first half of 2025, UN figures show that almost 350 people were kidnapped in Haiti. At least 3,141 people were also killed in the same period, the UN Human Rights Office said.

‘Situation is evolving’

Ms Heraty’s family said they were “absolutely devastated,” describing the situation as “evolving and deeply worrying.”

“We are working closely with NPFS [Nos Petits Frères et Sœurs] in Haiti and Ireland, the Irish government, and international partners who are doing everything possible to ensure the safe and immediate release of Gena and her colleagues,” they said in a statement.

“Out of respect for the ongoing efforts and for Gena’s safety, we are not in a position to share further details at this time.”

Norma Lopez, a friend and colleague of Ms Heraty, said she was calling for her safe return, so she can continue “her good work in Haiti”.

“Specifically people with special needs, this is her focus because it is a big need in Haiti,” she said.

“Working with her she is always thinking, what else can we do?”

Tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris has spoken to EU officials about Ms Heraty.

He raised the kidnapping with the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy Kaja Kallas on Tuesday.

He said Kallas had agreed for the EU to designate a specific point of contact in Haiti, who will work directly with Ireland on the ongoing efforts to free the hostages.

A diplomat based in the EU’s team of representatives in Haiti will now be tasked as the point of contact in the case.

Harris also spoke by phone to Haiti’s Foreign Minister Harvel Jean-Baptiste and asked that everything is done to ensure the release of Ms Heraty and the other hostages.

‘A living saint’

Tommy Marren, who is a presenter on Midwest Radio in County Mayo and knows Ms Heraty described her as “passionate, selfless and resilient” and said she was regarded in County Mayo as “a living saint”.

“She is a dedicated and loyal person who is looking after some of the most vulnerable in society,” he said.

“Yesterday evening, in a small parish church in Cushlough, where she grew up, the parish priest said all people can do now is pray and hope that this will have a positive outcome.

“Gena’s family are absolutely distraught and devastated.”

‘Under constant gang threat’

Harold Isaac, who is a journalist in Port-au-Prince, told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme on Tuesday that “negotiations are ongoing through various people involved to try and secure their release”.

“About 80 to 90% of the capital, Port-au-Prince, is under some form of gang control,” he said.

“It’s been an ongoing situation for the whole metropolitan area for the past few years, but it has aggravated in the past few months, as the authorities struggle to regain control of the situation.

“The neighbourhood where the orphanage is located has been under gang assault for the past six months, and this attack is just a reminder, really, of how fragile the situation is.”