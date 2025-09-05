Explosive Scandal in Port-au-Prince: Digicel CEO Faces Judge Massillon Pierre-Louis

https://infothanzie.com

Jean Philippe Brun, CEO of Digicel Haiti, appeared before Judge Massillon Pierre-Louis this Friday at the Port-au-Prince Court of Appeal. This appearance comes as part of the investigation into alleged arms trafficking involving the Episcopal Church of Haiti, a case that is shaking the country.

According to sources close to the case, Digicel has strongly resisted the official request to provide the phone records of several suspects. This refusal raises numerous questions about the transparency of the investigation and could complicate the course of justice. Tensions are rising, and the suspense remains.