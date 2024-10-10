EXPENSIVE KENYANS ATTEMPTING CONTROL OF GANGS – LIKE “HAVING SEX THROUGH A SOCK.” DOESN’T WORK!! (English and French)

October 10, 2024

Michael Collins

Our well-meaning American friends think that “throwing dollars at a problem” will solve it. So it is with their attempt to deal with the American generated insecurity, a situation generated by their failure to keep their promises from September, 1994.

At that time, they promised to retrain and re-equip the FadH as a countervailing force against Aristide’s predictable grab for dictatorial power, upon His October, 1994 return from exile.

Aristide returned and derailed the FadH on November 18, 1994 and the Americans said nothing. Now, Haiti pays the price as law-and-order has totally disappeared from Haitian society.

AS A SIDE ISSUE – ARISTIDE IS BACK IN THE FORM OF LESLIE VOLTAIRE – WITH CONILLE’S ASSISTANCE.

THERE MUST BE A MESSAGE HERE??

Back to the problem at hand. Our American friends try to solve today’s challenges by tossing over half-a-billion dollars on the ire, retaining a bunch of English/Swahili speaking soldiers to deal with our Creole/French speaking society. In addition to the language barrier, the foreigners have absolutely no understanding of the complex Haitian society, with all of its nuances.

The Americans have always misunderstood the Haitian element. Otherwise, they would not have Sanctioned gang leaders!! I mean, give me a break, what is the potential effect of Sanctioning some peasant who will never possess a Haitian passport or apply for an American visa. The Sanction just pisses gang people off and this has resulted in this week’s massacre at Pointe-Sondethat took over 152 lives and injured many more.

The American government would have seen the hundreds of millions pissed away, directed to creating Haitian infrastructure, and supplying the PNH/FadH with support.

Instead, we have an ever-expanding multi-national force that will be unable to solve our problems. Sooner, or later, they will be the cause of large human rights events that will kill more innocent Haitians.

We have Lavalas/Aristide/ via Leslie Voltaire, in a six months presidency – coupled with an unconstitutional, corrupt, incompetent PM Conille government. https://www.haitian-truth.org/gilbert-bigio-un-haitien-dorigine-juive-est-en-passe-de-controler-politiquement-lile-dhaiti-en-entier-en-parlant-de-la-republique-dominicaine-et-celle-dhaiti-malgre-les-sanctions-du-canada/

WHAT COULD POSSIBLE GO WRONG??

WITH FRIENDS LIKE THESE, WHO NEEDS ENEMIES??

___________________________________________





DES KENYANS CHER TENTENT DE CONTRÔLER DES GANGS – COMME «

AVOIR DES SEXES À TRAVERS UNE CHAUSSETTE ». NE FONCTIONNE PAS !!

10 octobre 2024

Michael Collins

Nos amis américains bien intentionnés pensent que « jeter de l’argent sur un problème » le résoudra. Il en va de même de leur tentative de faire face à l’insécurité générée par les Américains, une situation générée par leur échec à tenir leurs promesses de septembre 1994.

À cette époque, ils avaient promis de recycler et de rééquiper le FadH pour qu’il puisse faire contrepoids à la mainmise prévisible d’Aristide sur le pouvoir dictatorial, à son retour d’exil en octobre 1994.

Aristide est revenu et a fait dérailler le FadH le 18 novembre 1994 et les Américains n’ont rien dit. Aujourd’hui, Haïti en paie le prix car l’ordre public a totalement disparu de la société haïtienne.

COMME QUESTION SECONDAIRE – ARISTIDE EST DE RETOUR SOUS LA FORME DE LESLIE VOLTAIRE – AVEC L’AIDE DE CONILLE.

IL DOIT Y AVOIR UN MESSAGE ICI ??

Revenons au problème en question. Nos amis américains tentent de résoudre les défis d’aujourd’hui en jetant plus d’un demi-milliard de dollars en jeu, en retenant un groupe de soldats parlant anglais/swahili pour s’occuper de notre société créole/francophone. Outre la barrière de la langue, les étrangers n’ont absolument aucune compréhension de la société haïtienne complexe, avec toutes ses nuances.

Les Américains ont toujours mal compris l’élément haïtien. Sinon, ils n’auraient pas de chefs de gang sanctionnés !! Je veux dire, laissez-moi une pause, quel est l’effet potentiel de sanctionner un paysan qui ne possédera jamais de passeport haïtien ni ne demandera de visa américain. La sanction ne fait qu’énerver les membres des gangs et cela a entraîné le massacre de cette semaine à Pointe-Sonde qui a coûté la vie à 152 personnes et en a blessé bien d’autres.

Le gouvernement américain aurait vu des centaines de millions de personnes en colère, orientées vers la création d’infrastructures haïtiennes et le soutien à la PNH/FadH.

Au lieu de cela, nous disposons d’une force multinationale en constante expansion qui sera incapable de résoudre nos problèmes. Tôt ou tard, ils seront à l’origine de grands événements en matière de droits de l’homme qui tueront davantage d’Haïtiens innocents.

Nous avons Lavalas/Aristide/via Leslie Voltaire, dans une présidence de six mois – couplée à un gouvernement du Premier ministre Conille inconstitutionnel, corrompu et incompétent.

QU’EST-CE QUI POURRAIT POSSIBLE ALLER MAL ??

AVEC DES AMIS COMME CEUX-CI, QUI A BESOIN D’ENNEMIS ??