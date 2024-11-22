English and French version-WHERE IS THE CRIMINAL GARRY CONILLE – ULCC SHOULD INVESTIGATE HIS TEAM – CONILLE STEALS $10,000 FROM OFNAC FOR ESCAPE FLIGHT

Saturday, November 16, 2024, Conille stole $10,000 from the OFNAC account to pay for a special charter flight with SUNRISE AIRWAYS. Hans Celestin, controller of OFNAC handled the transaction/crime. The Directors General of AAN and OFNAC were not aware of this unauthorized transaction.

The flight had an unusual routing.

Port-au-Prince –

Cap Haitien

Cayman

Miami,

And so, Garry Conille, Nesmy Manigat, and Carlos Hercule used their cancelled Diplomatic Passports to flee Haiti’s jurisdiction, knowing there were discussions about our new government issuing Interdiction Notices against them, for suspected massive theft of funds, from Haiti’s accounts.

Conille signed an illegal contract – via the scam artist Viard- with an unknown entity STUDEBAKER – for mercenaries to assist the PNH – knowing that there was already a State Department authorized group that had been servicing the PNH since 2019.

A great deal of cash was also taken during the few months he was PM since it is easier to transport.

Conille’s escape SUNRISE AIRWAYS flight landed at Providential, in the Cayman Islands where Conille, Carlos Hercule, and Nesmy Manigat were refused entry and had to return to Cap Haitien.

THEIR DIPLOMATIC PASSPORTS WERE AUTOMATICALLY CANCELLED WHEN THEY WERE NO LONGER MEMBERS OF THE GOVERNMENT.

CONILLE, AND HIS CRIMINAL ASSOCIATES, MUST BE PURSUED BY ULCC TO – AT LEAST – SET AN EXAMPLE THAT THEFT/CORRUPTION IS NOT A STANDARD PRACTICE IN GOVERNMENT.

MILLIONS WERE MADE SELLING MINISTRIES TO OTHER CRIMINALS.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!!

__________________________________________________________________________________

Le samedi 16 novembre 2024, Conille a volé 10 000 $ sur le compte de l’OFNAC pour payer un vol charter spécial avec SUNRISE AIRWAYS. Hans Celestin, contrôleur de l’OFNAC, s’est occupé de la transaction/du crime. Les directeurs généraux de l’AAN et de l’OFNAC n’étaient pas au courant de cette transaction non autorisée.

Le vol avait un itinéraire inhabituel.

Port-au-Prince –

Cap-Haïtien

Caïman

Miami,

Ainsi, Garry Conille, Nesmy Manigat et Carlos Hercule ont utilisé leurs passeports diplomatiques annulés pour fuir la juridiction haïtienne, sachant qu’il y avait des discussions sur le fait que notre nouveau gouvernement émettrait des avis d’interdiction à leur encontre, pour vol massif présumé de fonds, sur les comptes Haïtiens.

Conille a signé un contrat illégal – via l’escroc Viard – avec une entité inconnue STUDEBAKER – pour des mercenaires pour aider la PNH – sachant qu’il existait déjà un groupe autorisé par le Département d’État qui servait la PNH depuis 2019.

Une grande quantité d’argent liquide a également été emportée au cours des quelques mois où il était Premier ministre, car il est plus facile à transporter.

Le vol d’évasion de Conille SUNRISE AIRWAYS a atterri à Providential, dans les îles Caïmans, où Conille, Carlos Hercule et Nesmy Manigat se sont vu refuser l’entrée et ont dû retourner au Cap-Haïtien.

LEURS PASSEPORTS DIPLOMATIQUES ONT ÉTÉ AUTOMATIQUEMENT ANNULÉS QUAND ILS N’ÉTAIT PLUS MEMBRES DU GOUVERNEMENT.

CONILLE ET SES ASSOCIÉS CRIMINELS DOIVENT ÊTRE POURSUIVÉS PAR L’ULCC POUR – AU MOINS – FAIRE UN EXEMPLE QUE LE VOL/CORRUPTION N’EST PAS UNE PRATIQUE STANDARD AU GOUVERNEMENT.

DES MILLIONS ONT ÉTÉ GAGNES EN VENDANT DES MINISTÈRES À D’AUTRES CRIMINELS.

ASSEZ, C’EST ASSEZ!!!!