Emmanuel Macron criticizes the dismissal of former Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille

Paris, Wednesday November 20, 2024

In a video posted on social media, French President Emmanuel Macron

expressed his displeasure over the dismissal of former Haitian Prime Minister

Garry Conille, whom the French head of state described as formidable. During

an informal exchange with a group of citizens, Emmanuel Macron strongly

criticized this decision taken by the Presidential Transitional Council (CPT),

which replaced Conille with businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aimé

According to Emmanuel Macron, Garry Conille represented a hope for governance

in Haiti, but his ouster reflects a choice that he considers completely insane. He was formidable, hammered the French president, while castigating Haitian officials whom he accuses of having killed Haiti by allowing drug trafficking to flourish.

The president did not mince his words in calling the decision regrettable. “I can’t

replace a prime minister, but it’s completely absurd to remove someone who was doing a great job,” he said.

On the Haitian side, the CPT’s position appears to have been motivated by internal

political issues. Garry Conille, appointed Prime Minister with the promise of restoring peace and security, was reportedly seen as a threat to the existing executive branch.

After five months in office, he was ousted, leaving behind a country in the grip of a

growing security and political crisis.

Macron’s remarks, seen as harsh, are sure to provoke reactions in Haiti, where

foreign criticism is often poorly received. But his speech highlights the country’s challenges to leadership and stability.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

COMMENT: HAITIAN-TRUTH.ORG

This is just another example of people opening their mouth without really knowing the facts. This is dangerous since Macron heads an important nation in the Haitian game. If he were just another foreign idiot it wouldn’t have any impact.

But, people might take him seriously.

One must first understand that the Haitian People did not chose the TPC. This 7 man team was selected, in March, 2024, during a CARICOM meeting in Jamaica without one Haitian present. To be selected, a person had to pre-agree with the insertion of an unconstitutional Kenyan police team into Haiti.

Then, Conille could not be selected for PM because he did not meet the Constitutional Residence Requirements of 5 years. He left Haiti in 1999 and has not been here for more than a few months since then.

He used false pretenses, and cash, to be selected PM, from a list of over 100 hopefuls, which could have included my illiterate houseboy, and cat. Conille had “American Accented Haitians” call members of the TCP, pretending to represent the State Department, embassy, CIA, etc. They pressed for Conille’s appointment.

Conille promised the “American Voices” $40,000 and positions in his government.

They received neither.

Conille was removed “for Cause” and should have been served with an Interdiction Notice to hold him until ULCC could investigate his crimes.

Instead, he stole $10,000 from the airport authority, to charter a Sunrise Airlines aircraft for an escape to the Caymen islands. The Cayman authorities refused hs entry into their jurisdiction. He was travelling, with Nesmy Manigat, and Hercule, the Justice Minister, on cancelled Diplomatic passports.

Conille signed contracts, without authorization, and blocks the PNH contract for ammunition, as his staff tried to steal the contract.

MACRON SHOULD HAVE CHECKED THE FACTS BEFORE HE OPENED HIS MOUTH.