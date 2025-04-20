DEVASTATING!!! TODAY 3 FADH KILLED IN KENSCOFF, PLUS PNH DEAD – MORE WOUNDED – NO AMMUNITION BECAUSE OF BRH DELAY IN FUNDS TRANSFER

A BRH criminally incompetent delay in transfer of funds for desperately needed ammunition and weapons is costing lives. Our PNH and FAdH personnel are doing their best against gangs, but expect, at the very least, effective support by the BRH and other institutions.

Lives are wasted!

Families destroyed. No one is looking after the widows and children!

The funding should have been in the American corporation’s account on Tuesday – however, the Governor, BNH – said that it was on its way Tuesday.

WRONG!!!

DGPNH Rameau Normil contacted BRH Governor Gabriel on Thursday and the Governor said there had been a delay. He would now transmit the funds on Thursday.

This isn’t serious since the BRH could not, would not supply transfer details so the Americans could follow-up.

Saturday 11:30 still no funds, and no indication that any were in the pipeline as a transfer.

This cannot be simply overlooked, as an administrative delay. Someone should pay for this, as our FadH and PNH officers are lost- facing gangs with better support from their own criminal sponsors. Gangs have lots of ammunition!!

What is the agenda of the BRH Governor Gabriel?

AT THE VERY LEAST – SOMEONE SHOULD BE FIRED!!!!

WE ARE NOT OPTIMISTIC!!!

WHO KNOWS?? MONDAY MIGHT SHOW US THAT NO MONEY HAS BEEN TRANSFERRED AT ALL!!!!! HOW MANY LIVES MUST BE LOST BEFORE THE PROPER ACTIONS ARE INITIATED??