CORRUPTION RETURNS TO PNH AMMO & WEAPONS DEALING – FOLLOW THE MONEY!!!!

Michael Collins,

October 25, 2026

In 2019 DGPNH Godson Aurulus went to jail for ammunition and weapons smuggling. At that time the State Department stepped in and provided a large American group as the supplier of choice, and issued them the only valid Export License for Haiti.

This saw things simplified with fair pricing. No more charging $5.00 for a 9mm bullet that cost $0.60!!!

The procedure was simplified.

Request for ammo or weapons, Pro Forma from American group, Contract approved by Court of Superior Accounts, Funds transferred in 2 segments, 70% and 30%, Material shipped, and the American group always delivered before 60 days had elapsed.

The American group currently have 2 Pro Formas with the PNH for ammunition and 5,000 rifles. These added up to something like $25,000,000 with a 6% commission for the Haitian end. ($1,500,000)

This group has a foundation that offered to create a medical facility for PNH officers, and their families. DGPNH was supposed to attend a meeting, April 12, 2026, to discuss this, but he never showed up!!!

Why would anyone want to upset this wel-coordinated sequence?

Quite simple!

CORRUPTION!!!

We recently saw an ex IRI (International Republican Institute) guy (Roudy Choute) from the 2004 period pop up.

And then there was an ex-US Congressman Green collecting $600,000 of the $1,000,000 he had billed some lady name Soto in California. (Remember, the total 6% commission from the American company Pro Formas amounted to something like $1,500,000.00!!)

What did Green do, and, what did Choute do for their money???

Soto is in the petroleum business and seems to be holding $7,000,000 of Haitian money and now doesn’t answer the phone.

100% of the funding was transferred without an approved contract.

Haiti’s government wired two sums on Jan. 27, 2026 – $8,241,955 and $7,082,589.29, sent one minute apart – to a Citibank account set up by Ellie Soto, a Costa Rican-born, naturalized U.S. citizen who lives in Sugar Land, TX, a suburb of Houston, and works as an account manager and consultant with Tranmex LLC, an oil and gas wholesale company. The money was supposed to be held in escrow, for the benefit of Fencebridge, in a client trust (IOLTA) account controlled by Anthony Chukwuemeka Madu, 68, a Nigerian-born lawyer with a small legal firm in Orange, CA. Soto has acknowledged receiving the roughly $15.35 million.

YOU REALLY CANNOT MAKE THIS UP!!!!!

Something called Fencebridge of the Cayman Islands with a very short history is supposedly the sales group.

There was no valid Export License for the people trying to ship material. One of them has an Import License for Firearms (Anyone can get one of those.) Fencbridge had to get others involved, because they could meet the basic requirements, so – somehow, a group dealing in vehicles was also named!!

The State Department approved group has licenses to manufacture, import and export explosives…. Manufacture, import and export firearms, plus a lot of other things. They hold 15 separate licenses!! They also own groups that manufacture rifles, machine guns and handguns.

After all of this time, there is a scramble to find out what has happened to the Haitian funds in excess of $15,000,000.00.

9 months later and the deal is still not completed, but the money has been stolen!!

IT WOULD SEEM THAT WE NEED LOOK NO FURTHER THAN DGPNH PARAISON, PM FILS-AIME, PERHAPS THE MINISTERS OF FINANCE AND JUSTICE.

HAITI DESERVES BETTER