 Posted in Elections

CONILLE VITRIOLIC ANTI-TRUMP PHILOSOPHY WILL DOOM HIM !!! English and French-La philosophie anti-Trump de Conille va le condamner !!!

   November 7, 2024  Leave a comment

ledevoir

*Garry Conille and his propagandists forced to rethink an anti-Trump narrative after the disappointment of the Republican candidate in the American presidential election* November 06, 2024

Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille is betting on a possible defeat of Donald Trump in the American presidential elections to increase internal pressure against the members of the Presidential Transitional Council. In the event that the American people had sanctioned candidate Donald Trump, Garry Conille and his strategists were about to motivate the causes of this defeat because of the 34 accusations against Mr. Donald Trump. For the leader of Primal, this strategy consists of the three presidents indexed in the BNC case. According to the indiscretions of a propagandist opinion leader, the idea of ​​​​agreeing around a narrative that should be popularized by a certain press came up in Kenskoff during a remake of “Gouvènman Lakay”, Garry Conille’s version. According to the same source, several meetings had been organized with different communication networks in one of the private residences of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Mountain. This was, we learned, to ensure that the carriers of the anti-Trump narrative had no connection with the government of Prime Minister Conille. It should be remembered that the Haitian Prime Minister officially asked the CPT to dismiss the three advisers indicted in the BNC case.

A turning point in the history of the Haitian administrative hierarchy. Indeed, the head of government is the emanation of the Presidential Transitional Council. He was unanimously appointed by the nine members of the CPT. In matters of strictly administrative and constitutional law, the Prime Minister was to be the subordinate of the Presidential Advisor. Whatever the worst, like the three advisers, Mr. Conille drags a reputation of being accused in his position as Prime Minister following a previous decision by Judge Al Duniel on Sunday. However, as if it were a republic of anarchists, the Prime Minister publicly contests the authority of the Presidential Transitional Council. Dominique Dupuy, Carlos Hercule are among those closest to the head of government who do not obey any instructions from the Presidential Council. The Minister of Justice, Carlos Hercule, is said to have directly accused the members of the CPT in an alleged plot to assassinate Garry Conille.

As for the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dominique Dupuy, she is said to have decided to recall all diplomats suspected of forging links with members of the CPT. To date, Mrs. Dupuy has already made a wave of diplomats whom she allegedly accused of lack of allegiance. In the meantime, the head of diplomacy continues with numerous appointments within embassies and consulates. Most of them are illustrious foreigners in the diplomatic sphere and international relations. If in the past, all links were allowed to demonize parliamentarians and senior officials when appointing certain members of the diplomatic staff, currently, under the administration of Mrs. Dominique Dupuy, the way is clear for a certain press to adapt people to high diplomatic functions.

Women and children, mistresses of gold (Ti Boubout), brothers, cousins, friends… finally! But we wonder, does it bother? Others take thousands of American dollars for fictitious contracts in embassies and consulates. The question of the supposed nationality of certain diplomats is no longer a hot topic. This is not the time to get close…

______________________________________________________________________________

*Le devoir:* *Garry Conille et ses propagandistes contraints de repenser un récit anti-Trump après la déception du candidat républicain à l’élection présidentielle américaine* 06 novembre 2024
Le Premier ministre haïtien Garry Conille parie sur une éventuelle défaite de Donald Trump lors des élections présidentielles américaines pour accroître la pression interne contre les membres du Conseil présidentiel de transition. Au cas où le peuple américain avait sanctionné le candidat Donald Trump, Garry Conille et ses stratèges étaient sur le point de motiver les causes de cette défaite en raison des 34 accusations contre M. Donald Trump. Pour le chef du Primal, cette stratégie se compose des trois présidents indexés dans le cas BNC. Selon les indiscrétions d’un leader d’opinion propagandiste, l’idée de s’entendre autour d’un récit qui devrait être popularisé par une certaine presse est intervenue à Kenskoff lors d’un remake “Gouvènman Lakay”, version de Garry Conille. Selon la même source, plusieurs réunions avaient été organisées avec différents réseaux de communication dans l’une des résidences privées du ministre des Affaires étrangères de la Montagne. Il s’agissait, nous l’avons appris, de veiller à ce que les transporteurs du récit anti-Trump n’aient aucun lien avec le gouvernement du Premier ministre Conille. Il faut se rappeler que le Premier ministre haïtien a officiellement demandé au CPT de licencier les trois conseillers inculpés dans l’affaire BNC.
Un tournant dans l’histoire de la hiérarchie administrative haïtienne. En effet, le chef du gouvernement est l’émanation du Conseil présidentiel de transition. Il a été nommé à l’unanimité par les neuf membres du CPT. En matière de droit strictement administratif et constitutionnel, le Premier ministre devait être le subordonné du conseiller-président. Quel que soit le pire, comme les trois conseillers, M. Conille traîne une réputation d’inculpé dans son poste de Premier ministre à la suite d’une précédente décision du juge Al Duniel dimanche. Cependant, comme s’il s’agissait d’une république des anarchistes, le Premier ministre conteste publiquement l’autorité du Conseil présidentiel de transition. Dominique Dupuy, Carlos Hercule sont parmi les plus proches du chef du gouvernement qui n’obéissent à aucune instruction du Conseil présidentiel. Le ministre de la Justice, Carlos Hercule, aurait directement accusé les membres du CPT dans un complot présumé d’assassinat de Garry Conille.
 
Quant à la ministre des Affaires étrangères, Dominique Dupuy, elle aurait décidé de rappeler tous les diplomates soupçonnés de forger des liens avec les membres du CPT. À ce jour, Mme Dupuy a déjà fait une vague de diplomates qu’elle aurait accusée de manque d’allégeance. En attendant, le chef de la diplomatie se poursuit avec de nombreuses nominations au sein des ambassades et des consulats. La plupart d’entre eux sont des illustres étrangers dans la sphère diplomatique et les relations internationales. Si par le passé, tous les liens étaient autorisés à diaboliser les parlementaires et les hauts fonctionnaires lors de la nomination de certains membres du personnel diplomatique, actuellement, sous l’administration de Mme Dominique Dupuy, la voie est libre pour qu’une certaine presse adapte les gens aux fonctions diplomatiques élevées.
Femmes et enfants, maîtresses d’or (Ti Boubout), frères, cousins, amis… enfin ! Mais nous nous demandons, est-ce que ça dérange ? D’autres prennent des milliers de dollars américains pour des contrats fictifs dans les ambassades et les consulats. La question de la nationalité supposée de certains diplomates n’est plus un sujet brûlant. Ce n’est pas le moment de s’approcher…
Share:

Author: `

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *