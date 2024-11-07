CONILLE VITRIOLIC ANTI-TRUMP PHILOSOPHY WILL DOOM HIM !!! English and French-La philosophie anti-Trump de Conille va le condamner !!!

ledevoir

*Garry Conille and his propagandists forced to rethink an anti-Trump narrative after the disappointment of the Republican candidate in the American presidential election* November 06, 2024

Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille is betting on a possible defeat of Donald Trump in the American presidential elections to increase internal pressure against the members of the Presidential Transitional Council. In the event that the American people had sanctioned candidate Donald Trump, Garry Conille and his strategists were about to motivate the causes of this defeat because of the 34 accusations against Mr. Donald Trump. For the leader of Primal, this strategy consists of the three presidents indexed in the BNC case. According to the indiscretions of a propagandist opinion leader, the idea of ​​​​agreeing around a narrative that should be popularized by a certain press came up in Kenskoff during a remake of “Gouvènman Lakay”, Garry Conille’s version. According to the same source, several meetings had been organized with different communication networks in one of the private residences of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Mountain. This was, we learned, to ensure that the carriers of the anti-Trump narrative had no connection with the government of Prime Minister Conille. It should be remembered that the Haitian Prime Minister officially asked the CPT to dismiss the three advisers indicted in the BNC case.

A turning point in the history of the Haitian administrative hierarchy. Indeed, the head of government is the emanation of the Presidential Transitional Council. He was unanimously appointed by the nine members of the CPT. In matters of strictly administrative and constitutional law, the Prime Minister was to be the subordinate of the Presidential Advisor. Whatever the worst, like the three advisers, Mr. Conille drags a reputation of being accused in his position as Prime Minister following a previous decision by Judge Al Duniel on Sunday. However, as if it were a republic of anarchists, the Prime Minister publicly contests the authority of the Presidential Transitional Council. Dominique Dupuy, Carlos Hercule are among those closest to the head of government who do not obey any instructions from the Presidential Council. The Minister of Justice, Carlos Hercule, is said to have directly accused the members of the CPT in an alleged plot to assassinate Garry Conille.

As for the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dominique Dupuy, she is said to have decided to recall all diplomats suspected of forging links with members of the CPT. To date, Mrs. Dupuy has already made a wave of diplomats whom she allegedly accused of lack of allegiance. In the meantime, the head of diplomacy continues with numerous appointments within embassies and consulates. Most of them are illustrious foreigners in the diplomatic sphere and international relations. If in the past, all links were allowed to demonize parliamentarians and senior officials when appointing certain members of the diplomatic staff, currently, under the administration of Mrs. Dominique Dupuy, the way is clear for a certain press to adapt people to high diplomatic functions.

Women and children, mistresses of gold (Ti Boubout), brothers, cousins, friends… finally! But we wonder, does it bother? Others take thousands of American dollars for fictitious contracts in embassies and consulates. The question of the supposed nationality of certain diplomats is no longer a hot topic. This is not the time to get close…