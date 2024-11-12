CONILLE SECRET STUDEBAKER DEAL WITH BIG KICK-BACK – ISSUE  INTERDICTION NOTICE AGAINST HIM

MICHAEL COLLINS

NOV 13, 2024

Conille’s first term as Prime Minister – a few months in 2012 – 2013 – saw him scam a lot of money from the deal He and his brother attempted to steal millions from PNH weapons deal. Then he accepted $330,000 to step down as Prime Minister.

He purchased a house in Fermathe with this.

Recently he was in the Middle East, meeting with the maker of low quality armored cars of the type Zepherin bought under President Moise. Required air transport to Haiti and all broke down within three days of entering service.

He was secretive about a contract he signed with mercenaries.

Now we know why. He is involved with VIARD, the guy who did the MINERAL RIGHTS SCAM under Martelly. This contract was cancelled by later government.

VIARD and Conille have now played another scam on Haiti – signing with the STUDEBAKER GROUP.

CANCEL THE CONTRACT!

No one “in the business” has ever heard of STUDEBAKER.

Haiti should issue an Interdiction Notice against Conille, until the cash stolen from these deals is recovered.

AMMUNITION AWAITING SHIPMENT TO PNH SINCE AUGUST 2024

Conille fires the competent, honest DGPNG Frantz Elbe and hired Rameau Normil, a guy fired by President Jovenel Moise for incompetence. Then the game started to steal the ammunition/equipment contract – for the PNH – from the State Department approved corporation that has serviced the PNH account since 2019.

DGPNH Elbe signed a contract in August, 2024 and DGPNH Normil has blocked release of funds, since taking over and DGPNH – looking for kick-backs with Conille.

CONILLE STOLE THE PRIME MINISTER’S SLOT UNDER FALSE PRETENSES. THEN HIS TEAM STOLE EVERYTHING THAT IS NOT TIED DOWN.

TIME TO RETURN FRANTZ ELBE TO BE DGPNH.

TIME TO BLOCK CONILLE’S ESCAPE FROM HAITI UNTIL TE TRUTH IS KNOW, AND CASH RETURNED.