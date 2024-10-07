CONILLE INVOLVED IN WEAPONS SCAM DURING 2012 PM PERIOD – NOW SCAMMING HAITI WITH UNITED EMIRATES EQUIPMENT – WHAT IS THE KICK BACK THIS TIME??

Michael Collins,

October 7, 2024

During his first unconstitutional term, as Prime Minister, October 2011 – February 2012 – Conille, and his brother, were involved in the criminal attempt to buy Taurus weapons for the PNH. They were so dumb that they tried to buy retail, in Miami, and then sell to the Government of Haiti for a mark-up of 300%.

The deal was blocked.

More officials became involved with illegal arms/ammunition crimes. The DGPNH Godson Orelus was jailed for this.

In order to block the illegal importation of weapons and ammunition to Haiti, the State Department provided President Jovenel Moise with a American approved group that has supplied the PNH with supplies since 2019.

GREED IS GREAT!!

During August, 2023 a member of the American embassy INL staff, in partnership with the PNH Director of Logistics, Marjory St. Jean, tried to steal the contract. The INL contract embassy employee took Logistics Director Marjory St. Jean to several big American gun shows, to support their effort.

Now, without obtaining the required “discharge” covering his first term as Prime Minister, Conille was unconstitutionally named to the position – yet again.

One of his first moves was the Firing of DGPNH Frantz Elbe, a competent, honest officer – replacing him with Rameau Normil, a guy who had been fired by President Moise for incompetence. He is not capable of doing the jon and the PNH is in chaos.

During President Moise’s term, his associate Edouan Zephirin purchased some armored cars in the United Arab Emirates, because of the huge kick-backs that were offered. The 15 vehicles were junk and 9 had broken down during their second day in service.

The vehicles, from the UAE, required air delivery, which added a fortune to the price, and took months to manufacture/deliver, when completed vehicles were available through an American source and could have been delivered, via sea, within 10 days.

Prime Minister Gary Conille is purchasing equipment in the UAR, without a competitive bid. The reality suggests that Conille is paying much more than a bid from an American firm would reflect.

His actions are illegal.

CONILLE’S ENTIRE TERM IN OFFICE IS AIMED AT SKIMMING AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE, AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE, SINCE HE DOES NOT SEE HIS TERM AS PRIME MINISTER SURVIVING PUBLIC PRESSURE.

CONILLE IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL – MARTELLY HAD NO AUTHORITY TO INSTALL HIM IN 2011. CONILLE DOES NOT MEET CONSTITUTION’S RESIDENCE REQUIREMENT. CONILLE HAS NO DISCHARGE FROM FIRST TERM.

CONILLE MUST BE REMOVED AND FACE INTERDCTION NOTICE SO ULCC CAN PROCESS HIS CRIMES.

CONILLE IMPLIQUÉ DANS UNE ARNAQUE AUX ARMES PENDANT LA PÉRIODE DU PM 2012 – MAINTENANT ARNAQUER HAÏTI AVEC DES ÉQUIPEMENTS DES ÉMIRATS-UNIS – QUEL EST LE RETOUR CETTE FOIS ?

Michael Collins,

7 octobre 2024

Au cours de son premier mandat anticonstitutionnel de Premier ministre, d’octobre 2011 à février 2012, Conille et son frère ont été impliqués dans la tentative criminelle d’achat d’armes Taurus pour la PNH. Ils étaient si stupides qu’ils ont essayé d’acheter au détail, à Miami, puis de vendre au gouvernement d’Haïti pour une majoration de 300 %.

L’accord a été bloqué.

De plus en plus de responsables ont été impliqués dans des délits illégaux liés aux armes et aux munitions. Le Godson Orelus de la DGPNH a été emprisonné pour cela.

Afin de bloquer l’importation illégale d’armes et de munitions en Haïti, le Département d’État a mis à la disposition du président Jovenel Moise un groupe agréé américain qui approvisionne la PNH depuis 2019.

LA CUPIDITÉ EST GRANDE !!

Courant août 2023, un membre du personnel de l’INL de l’ambassade américaine, en partenariat avec la directrice de la logistique de la PNH, Marjory St. Jean, a tenté de voler le contrat. L’employé contractuel de l’ambassade de l’INL a emmené la directrice de la logistique, Marjory St. Jean, à plusieurs grandes expositions d’armes américaines, pour soutenir leurs efforts.

Aujourd’hui, sans avoir obtenu la « décharge » requise pour son premier mandat de Premier ministre, Conille a été nommé à ce poste de manière anticonstitutionnelle – une fois de plus.

L’une de ses premières mesures a été le limogeage du DGPNH Frantz Elbe, un officier compétent et honnête, en le remplaçant par Rameau Normil, un type qui avait été licencié par le président Moise pour incompétence. Il n’est pas capable de faire le jon et la PNH est dans le chaos.

Pendant le mandat du président Moise, son associé Edouan Zephirin a acheté des véhicules blindés aux Émirats arabes unis, en raison des énormes pots-de-vin offerts. Les 15 véhicules étaient des ferraille et 9 étaient tombés en panne au cours de leur deuxième journée de service.

Les véhicules, en provenance des Émirats arabes unis, nécessitaient une livraison aérienne, ce qui ajoutait une fortune au prix, et prenaient des mois à fabriquer/livrer, alors que les véhicules terminés étaient disponibles auprès d’une source américaine et auraient pu être livrés par voie maritime dans un délai de 10 jours.

Le Premier ministre Gary Conille achète des équipements en RAU, sans appel d’offres. La réalité suggère que Conille paie bien plus que ne le laisserait penser une offre d’une entreprise américaine.

Ses actions sont illégales.

TOUT LE MANDAT DE CONILLE VISE À ÉCRÉMER LE PLUS POSSIBLE, LE PLUS RAPIDEMENT POSSIBLE, CAR IL NE CONSIDÈRE PAS SON MANDAT DE PREMIER MINISTRE SURVIVRE À LA PRESSION PUBLIQUE.

CONILLE EST INCONSTITUTIONNEL – MARTELLY N’AVAIT AUCUNE AUTORITÉ POUR L’INSTALLER EN 2011. CONILLE NE RÉPOND PAS AUX EXIGENCES DE RÉSIDENCE DE LA CONSTITUTION. CONILLE N’A AUCUNE DÉCHARGE DU PREMIER MANDAT.

CONILLE DOIT ÊTRE ENLEVÉ ET FAIRE FACE À UN AVIS D’INTERDCTION AFIN QUE L’ULCC PUISSE TRAITER SES CRIMES.