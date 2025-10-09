Cargo of Illegal Military Equipment (Boots, Uniforms, Anti-Drones) Intercepted at Customs

Customs officers in Port-au-Prince made a significant seizure of suspicious equipment this Tuesday afternoon. The discovery was made inside a container. It included highly sensitive equipment, including tactical uniforms similar to military gear. There were also multiple pairs of boots and anti-drone guidance devices.

This customs seizure raises serious questions. It raises questions about the origin of this illegal equipment in Haiti. It also raises questions about its final destination.

Details of the Seizure and Ongoing Investigation

The items confiscated by customs officers are particularly concerning. The presence of anti-drone devices (or drone neutralization devices) suggests that the equipment was intended for sophisticated operations. It could also be intended for illicit activities.

The owner of the shipment has not yet been identified. Haitian authorities immediately launched a thorough investigation to trace the sender and recipient of this potentially dangerous equipment.

Authorities remain mobilized to ensure the security and strict control of imports into the country. Haitian Customs continues its efforts to stem the entry of illicit and counterfeit goods into the country.

leboninfos.com