BIG $$ PAID   FOR LAVALAS  COUP TO GRAB PM POSITION FOR FILS AIME

MICHEAL COLLINS

NOV 11, 2024

On November 6, a zoom call with three members of the TPC was made, during which the possible replacement of Garry Conille was discussed,…… seriously discussed.

It was agreed that a serious, competent, non-political individual should be selected, in an existing situation that already saw a Lavalas-biased team in the shadows. The conversation was prior to November 7 and it was agreed that 4 of the TPC Presidents would meet – November 10 – with a team to finalize the replacement of Conille with a serious non-political person, known to most, if not all members of the TPC.

TPC MEMBERSHIP IS LAVALAS LEANING FROM DAY ONE

1.EDGARD LEBLANC FILS – LAVALAS

2 LESLIE VOLTAIRE – LAVALAS – along with his cousin Leslie Delatour – then Governor of the Central Bank – under Aristide, had siphoned of some $100,000,000 – making them Grande Mangers. – LAVALAS

3. FRITZ JEAN – LAVALAS – who, under Aristide, as Governor of the Central Bank – stole gold worth $20,000,000 upsetting Aristide. Fritz Jean managed to escape before Aristide’s team could kill him.

4. LOUIS GERARD GILES – LAVALAS SENATOR

5. SMITH AGUSTIN

6.LAURENT ST. CYR

7. EMMANUEL VERTELAIRE

Four out of seven with cash handling any resistance to Fils-Aime.

In true Haitian fashion, the TPC published a Decree in the Moniteur – signing it on November 8, 2024 and never showed up at the November 10 meeting.

When contacted, one said, “They had just picked the name at the top of the list of some 100 potential candidates. The list was not in any order of quality, or ability.

My cat or houseboy could have been at the top of this collection of self-seeking promoters.

Another was – perhaps – more honest. He said that a lot of money had

been put forward and mentioned BUH banking personality Olivier Barreau.

Two others – when pressed– admitted that a lot of cash was invested in guaranteeing the LAVALAS REPRESENTATIVE ALEX DIDIER FILS-AIME’S ACCEPTANCE

HAITI HAS SOME SERIOUS GANG VIOLENCE – AND THE GANGS’ VIEWS MUST BE TAKEN INTO THE EQUATION. WE HAVE AN ELEMENT THAT HAS COMMUNICATION/ACCESS TO GANG LEADERSHIP, THROUGHOUT HAITI. THEY ALL SAID THAT VIOLENCE WOULD INCREASE IF DIDIER FILS-AIME WAS SELECTED.

WITHOUT EXCEPTION – THEY FOR WHAT IT IS WORTH – AGREED TO STAND DOWN AND FREE UP THE STREETS AND COUNTRYSIDE – IF THE “NON-POLITICAL” CANDIDATE DISCUSSED WAS SELECTED.

THEY WOULD ACCEPT ANYONE OTHER THAN FILS-AIME!!! EVEN A DEAD DOG!

ONCE AGAIN – MONEY TOOK PRECIDENCE OVER PATRIOTISM.

THERE MUST BE A LESSON HERE!

VIOLENCE HAS ACCELERATED AND WILL GET WORSE.

HAITI DESERVES BETTER.