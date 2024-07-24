Batons, tear gas, live fire – Kenyans face police brutality

The recent wave of the deaths of dozens of people in Kenya, as police cracked down on protests countrywide, began with the shooting of 30-year-old Rex Masai.

The killings have further eroded what little trust there was in the police to maintain order. And as a new series of protests is about to begin, there are concerns over how the security forces will respond.

WARNING: This piece contains descriptions of violence that some readers may find distressing.

20 June saw demonstrations against a finance bill that was going to raise new taxes break out for a second time. The previous day of action, two days earlier, had been without major incidents, but as sun set on that Thursday something changed in the heart of the capital, Nairobi.

The protesters became more defiant. Police officers switched from using water cannon and tear gas to firing live bullets.

Mr Masai got caught at the wrong end of that. He was shot in the thigh and bled to death.

“His blood was all over my hands,” says his friend, Ian Njuguna, who rushed to try and help him when he fell to the ground.

But as he and another friend tried to carry him to a nearby hospital “the officer tear-gassed us [as] we were carrying our dying friend”.

“We were frantically trying to speak to him, pleading with him not to leave us.”

At least four police officers so far are to face prosecution for shooting and killing protesters over the last four weeks, amid rising calls for justice for victims of the alleged excessive use of force.

But the investigations have been tricky.

“We have encountered non-cooperation from the police and to a certain level some intimidation even to our officers,” John Waiganjo, a commissioner from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), told the BBC.