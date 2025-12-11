As received-Minister of Foreign Affairs summoned Mr. André François Giroux, Ambassador of Canada to Haiti

André François Giroux nouvel ambassadeur du Canada en Haïti

On the instructions of Counselor-President Edgard Leblanc Fils, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Jean Harvel Victor Jean-Baptiste, summoned, in accordance with the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, Mr. André François Giroux, Ambassador of Canada to Haiti.

This summons, issued on Thursday, December 4, 2025, was intended to obtain clarification regarding a WhatsApp message received by Counselor-President Leblanc, a message deemed contrary to the principles of the said Convention. In response to this message, President Leblanc reaffirmed the independence of Haitian institutions, declaring:

“I never take orders from anyone, in any form whatsoever, regarding the affairs of my country, Haiti.”

During the meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Giroux, according to the Minister’s report, offered his formal apologies to Their Excellencies the Presidents for his stance, which had provoked strong reactions from the public.