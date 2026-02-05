Appointment of the New Apostolic Nuncio to Haiti



Port-au-Prince, 2026 – His Holiness Pope Leo XIV has appointed His Excellency Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo as Apostolic Nuncio to Haiti.

Archbishop Okolo, a 69-year-old Nigerian, returns to Haiti, where he previously served at the beginning of his diplomatic career in the 1990s. Ordained a priest in 1983, he has successively held the posts of Apostolic Nuncio to the Central African Republic and Chad, the Dominican Republic, Ireland, and most recently, the Czech Republic.

An accomplished polyglot with a perfect command of French, Archbishop Okolo brings extensive diplomatic experience to the service of the Church in Haiti.

We wish him a fruitful pastoral and diplomatic mission among the Haitian people.

@Father Wolson Tousseus for Radio TV Voice of Peace.