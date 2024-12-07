AMERICAN EMBASSY PROTECTS  GANG LEADER VITELHOME





According to Theriel Telus’ show this Friday, December 6, 2024 bandits belonging to the armed group led by Vitelhome attempted to break the walls of the FAd’H (Haiti Armed Forces) base in Tabarre. In response to this attack, FAd’H soldiers intervened, intercepted the attackers and questioned them.

Shortly after this intervention, a representative of the US Embassy intervened to demand their release.

Despite the protests of FAd’H soldiers, their superiors have ordered the bandits to be released, under the orders of the embassy. Eventually, the embassy’s security officers took the individuals in an armored vehicle, in the presence of the military.

